Dutch police arrest man after concert threat tip-off

(CNN) Police arrested a 22-year-old man Thursday in the Netherlands in connection with a suspected terror threat that led authorities to cancel a concert in Rotterdam hours earlier.

The suspect, who has Dutch nationality, was detained at his home in the southern region of Brabant in the early hours, a Rotterdam police spokesman told CNN. The property was also searched.

Dutch authorities called off the concert Wednesday evening following a tip-off from Spain's Guardia Civil, which passed on the information after its intelligence services came across it, a spokeswoman for the organization told CNN.

Asked if the terror threat concerning the concert in the Netherlands was connected to last week's terror attacks in Catalonia , the Guardia Civil spokeswoman said "not directly."

She said she could not give any further information because the investigation was ongoing.

