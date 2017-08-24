Copenhagen (CNN) Danish inventor Peter Madsen is to be charged with the murder of Swedish journalist Kim Wall as well as "indecent interference with a human corpse," Danish prosecutor Jakob Buch-Jepsen told CNN Thursday.

Madsen is currently in custody on a charge of manslaughter until September 5. The new charges will be filed on or before that date.

Buch-Jepsen also plans to request a mental evaluation of the suspect.

Wall, 30, had boarded a 17-meter submarine built by Madsen on August 10 for a story and was last seen on that day in an image that allegedly showed her standing with Madsen in the tower of the submarine in Copenhagen Harbor.

On Wednesday, Danish police said DNA from a headless torso found washed up on an island near Copenhagen matched that of Wall. Blood found on the submarine was also a match for Wall, chief investigator Jens Møller Jensen said.

This image is thought to be the final photo of Swedish journalist Kim Wall. She's seen standing with Peter Madsen in the tower of his private submarine on August 10, 2017 in Copenhagen Harbor.

Read More