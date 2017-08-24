As Told By Her: Tig Notaro

(CNN) "It never dawned on me in my career coming up that any door was closed because of my gender or sexuality..."

Months after the Cool Kids (TM) learned her name thanks to a viral comedy routine about her encounter with '80s pop star Taylor Dayne, Tig Notaro went on stage and delivered a set that would in many ways become her signature -- she talked candidly about getting diagnosed with cancer after the sudden death of her mother in a much-applauded act of courage.

Notaro's best creative moments are bursting at the seams with heart, triumph and humor, which is exactly the mix she finds on Amazon's "One Mississippi," a semi-autobiographical show Notaro created and stars in. She's an authentic voice who can keep a straight face like no other -- even if those around her find it hard to do the same.