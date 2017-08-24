'The Tick' finds new home, life on Amazon

(CNN) Big, colorful and goofy, "The Tick" returns at a more hospitable place and time -- on a streaming service (Amazon) that doesn't mention ratings, at a moment when pop culture is already crawling with superheroes. That could make the third time the charm for Ben Edlund's comic-book spoof, which is fun, even if it doesn't quite get under your skin.

Previously turned into a short-lived 2001 Fox series starring Patrick Warburton (who gets a producer credit here), "The Tick" probably fared best TV-wise in animation, with a 1990s Fox kids show that drew its share of grown-up fanboys amused by an oblivious hero whose battle cry ("Spoon!") was delightfully nonsensical.

The latest version adopts a slightly darker tone and employs a serialized format, with cliffhanger endings for most of the half-hour episodes.

Still, the result is largely the same, with the Tick (Peter Serafinowicz) -- a hero with more brawn than brains -- splashing into the life of neurotic accountant Arthur (Griffin Newman), a young Woody Allen-type who the nigh-invincible blue guy is determined to turn into his sidekick. "When destiny speaks, she speaks to me," the Tick proclaims, with Dudley Do-Right-type earnestness.

" allowfullscreen>

Liberated by the format, Edlund weaves more backstory into this incarnation. Arthur is obsessed with the Terror (Jackie Earle Haley), a master villain, long presumed dead, who was responsible for his father's death. Other heroes, meanwhile -- bearing a more-than-passing resemblance to various DC staples -- keep popping up, like the murderous vigilante Overkill (Scott Speiser) and the strange caped visitor Superian (Brendan Hines), who soars around righting wrongs.

Read More