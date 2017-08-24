Breaking News

Taylor Swift's new music: What we know

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 2:40 PM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

Story highlights

  • The new single is set to drop Thursday
  • It could topple 'Despacito'

(CNN)If you aren't a major Taylor Swift fan (a.k.a. a "Swiftie"), you are going to have to shake it off over the next few days.

That's because Swift is set to release new music for the first time in three years, beginning with a single that will drop Thursday night.
Here's what we know so far:

    The first single may be called "Timeless"

    That's what some believe because the site for timeless.com states "Timeless coming soon."
    The music lyrics site Genius posted a link to "Timeless," listing it as being from Swift from the new album "TS6."
    That's actually not the name of her new album, but it could be a reference to the fact Swift's forthcoming studio album is her sixth.

    Expectations are high

    To say Swift's new music is "eagerly awaited" would be an understatement.
    It feels like forever for her fans.
    Music video director Joseph Kahn, a frequent collaborator with Swift, stoked fires Thursday when he tweeted, "It's honestly quite shocking how good of a writer @taylorswift13 is. 12:01 AM EST."

    "Despacito" show down

    The remix of "Despacito," by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and featuring Justin Bieber, has been the reigning song of the summer.
    The Spanish-language jam has also been on track to tie the record for most consecutive weeks in the top spot of the Hot 100 chart.
    The 16-week-record is currently held by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men's 1995 hit "One Sweet Day," and "Despacito" is one week away from topping that.
    But Swift could throw of that trajectory if her new single tops the chart.

    "Reputation" drops in November

    While Swift didn't reveal the title of her new single (she posted only on social media that it was debuting Thursday night), we do know the title of the album.

    According to her social media posting, "Reputation" comes out on November 10.

    She may have a bone to pick with the media

    Judging by cover art for the album, which shows newsprint spelling Swift's name, she may not have loved some of the publicity she received since her last album.
    There have been stories about alleged celeb feuds with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and her former-beau DJ Calvin Harris, as well as some criticism for her relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston.

    It was a snake after all

    Swift dropped a few clues that something big was coming, including some slithery video clips.
    Folks were trying to figure it out if it was a snake or a dragon ("Game of Thrones" fan perhaps?).

    But the singer cleared that up when she posted a video of a snake striking on Wednesday, but kicked off further speculation as to what it all means.