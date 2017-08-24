As Told By Her: Samira Wiley

(CNN) "I think about my job as something that has a great deal of responsibility. You are portraying people whose stories have to be told with the utmost amount of integrity..."

As the fearless Moira fighting to survive a bleak new world in "The Handmaid's Tale" or Litchfield Penitentiary's moral compass Poussey in "Orange Is the New Black," Samira Wiley's performances pack a righteous punch. The Juilliard-trained actress launched her career in theater before capturing hearts with her strength on the small screen. Emmy-nominated for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale," Wiley says she gravitates toward characters she admires and projects that spark dialogue. We say keep talking, Samira. "Praise be" the outspoken.