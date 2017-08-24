Breaking News
Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance
Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance

    JUST WATCHED

    Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Samira Wiley on 'Handmaid's' relevance 02:02

As Told By Her: Samira Wiley

By Megan Thomas, CNN

Updated 2:53 PM ET, Thu August 24, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    (CNN)"I think about my job as something that has a great deal of responsibility. You are portraying people whose stories have to be told with the utmost amount of integrity..."

    As the fearless Moira fighting to survive a bleak new world in "The Handmaid's Tale" or Litchfield Penitentiary's moral compass Poussey in "Orange Is the New Black," Samira Wiley's performances pack a righteous punch. The Juilliard-trained actress launched her career in theater before capturing hearts with her strength on the small screen. Emmy-nominated for her work in "The Handmaid's Tale," Wiley says she gravitates toward characters she admires and projects that spark dialogue. We say keep talking, Samira. "Praise be" the outspoken.