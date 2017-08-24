As Told By Her: Regina King
Updated 3:15 PM ET, Tue August 29, 2017
(CNN)"You've never really seen me play a submissive character. I think primarily because I don't really know many women like that in my personal life..."
In the years since she first rose to fame as a teen on "227," Regina King has been a standout presence in more than 50 films and TV series. Whether she's playing a detective, an attorney, a mother, a social worker, or a football wife, King brings a regal dignity worthy of her name to every character she embodies. A two-time Emmy winner for her transformational performances on "American Crime," she is the woman Hollywood calls to pull off real, right. She's also an in-demand director for shows like "Shameless" and "Scandal."
Brenda Jenkins could have told us King was destined for success.
