As Told By Her: Regina King

(CNN) "You've never really seen me play a submissive character. I think primarily because I don't really know many women like that in my personal life..."

In the years since she first rose to fame as a teen on "227," Regina King has been a standout presence in more than 50 films and TV series. Whether she's playing a detective, an attorney, a mother, a social worker, or a football wife, King brings a regal dignity worthy of her name to every character she embodies. A two-time Emmy winner for her transformational performances on "American Crime," she is the woman Hollywood calls to pull off real, right. She's also an in-demand director for shows like "Shameless" and "Scandal."

Brenda Jenkins could have told us King was destined for success.