As Told By Her: Rachel Bloom

(CNN) "Someone once called us the most gynecologically aware show on TV, and it's 'cause there's all of this stuff when you have a vagina that no one talks about yet I've heard everything about balls. I know so many things about balls and how balls react to things and blue balls...but we don't talk about vagina stuff as much, so we're kind of making up for lost time."

To understand Rachel Bloom's contribution to the television landscape, it's best to turn to song titles that have appeared on the show in which she stars, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend": "We Should Definitely Not Have Sex Right Now," "Man Nap," "Period Sex," "We'll Never Have Problems Again"... You get the point.

There is no subject too taboo for Bloom to talk -- and occasionally sing -- about. It's this fearless approach to conversation that's made her series, co-created by Aline Brosh McKenna, a favorite among critics and viewers. If Golden Globe-winning, Emmy-nominee Bloom represents a sneak peek of the type of female creators we'll be seeing more of, that's music to our ears.