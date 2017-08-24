Story highlights Martin cleared up inaccurate report that said he doesn't watch the HBO show

He's not caught up on season seven because he's been traveling abroad

(CNN) Before you scorch the earth with Wildfire, "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin wants to reassure fans that he does in fact watch the HBO show that's based on his famous books.

Metro reported on Monday that the author doesn't watch the show because he's too busy touring and writing.

The story came out of a series of interviews Martin did in Russia and he told Entertainment Weekly in an email that a language mix up may be to blame for the error.

He assured EW that he is a viewer, though he's not caught up on season seven because he didn't watch any TV while he was traveling abroad.

The author is pretty busy after all.