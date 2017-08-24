As Told By Her: Freida Pinto

(CNN) "I think [progress for women] is going to be dependent on how much opportunity we give people to behind the camera."

The door to Hollywood opened for Freida Pinto when she made her film debut in 2008's critically acclaimed "Slumdog Millionaire." And now, she's looking to open doors for others on the big and small screen.

The actress, who appeared on Showtime's miniseries "Guerrilla" this year, is a proud member of the We Do It Together advisory board. The nonprofit production and finance company aims to support female-driven content in film and television and counts names like Robin Wright, Geena Davis and Queen Latifah among its supporters. Pinto, who is set to appear on the third season of Hulu's "The Path," juggles her activism with her own search for interesting roles that defy expectations and prove that complex female characters don't have to be one in a million.