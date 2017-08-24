As Told By Her: Elisabeth Moss

(CNN) "...for me as an actor, I don't look for heroes. I don't look for somebody who is inspiring. I don't look for some sort of iconic person. I look for somebody who is human and who is real."

Elisabeth Moss has essentially grown up on screen, but these days, the 35-year-old is doing some growing behind the scenes, too. The actress, who was first known as the president's daughter on "West Wing" and later as the standout woman among ordinary ad men on "Mad Men," is now battling oppression on Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." On the show, she plays main character Offred, a defiant pillar of strength in a world that treats fertile women as commodities, and pulls double duty as an executive producer of the series.

Peggy would be proud.