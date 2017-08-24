As Told By Her: Constance Zimmer

(CNN) "How do I get cast in these parts? I don't understand; I'm not mean!"

As a savvy studio executive on "Entourage," a hard-nosed political reporter on "House of Cards," or a no-holds-barred reality TV producer on "UnREAL," Constance Zimmer excels at playing the smartest, toughest person in the room. The actress and director is so good at being badass, you could assume she has a mean streak. But Zimmer is no Quinn King.

In person, she exudes kindness, dishing humor and relatable truth in equal parts. (Yes, she's exactly as cool as you imagine.) Zimmer is the kind of woman whose charm and popularity would easily carry her to the finale on "Everlasting," but she's too damn fabulous for any "Suitor."