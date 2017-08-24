CNN 10 - August 25, 2017

Story highlights This page includes the show Transcript

The Weekly Newsquiz tests your knowledge of events in the news

August 25, 2017

Part of the Amazon Rainforest has just been opened for mining, and the decision comes with some controversy. A young Nobel Peace Prize winner is taking the next step in the education for which she risked her life. A storm is bearing down on the U.S. state of Texas. And a CNN Hero is helping dozens of others by running a coffee shop. All of these stories are explained this Friday on CNN 10!

WEEKLY NEWSQUIZ

1. Before this week's total solar eclipse, what war was taking place the last time the U.S. saw a similar eclipse that spanned from coast to coast?

Read More