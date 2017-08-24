Arrest warrant to be issued for former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra

Story highlights Former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra misses verdict; arrest warrant to be issued

Yingluck faces up to 10 years in prison

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Thailand's Supreme Court is preparing to issue an arrest warrant for former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to appear in court to hear the verdict in her two-year negligence trial.

Yingluck's lawyer Norawit Larleang told the court Friday that she was ill and could not attend the hearing, but did not provide a medical certificate, leading the court to refuse the excuse. He later told CNN that he didn't know whether the former prime minister was in Thailand or outside the country.

Her bail money of 30 million baht ($900,000), posted when the trial began more than two years ago, has been confiscated.

The former Thai leader faces up to 10 years in prison for alleged negligence over a rice-buying scheme, which cost the country billions of dollars. The court has set a new date for the verdict of September 27.

Hundreds of supporters of former Thai PM #Yingluck gather outside barricaded court vicinity in wait of verdict on criminal negligence case pic.twitter.com/ikEv7ExZdV — Tan Hui Yee (@Tan_Hui_Yee) August 25, 2017

Hundreds of Yingluck's supporters who'd been waiting outside the court for the verdict quickly dispersed once word spread the former Prime Minister hadn't appeared.

