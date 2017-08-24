Security tight as former Thai PM awaits verdict in rice trial

Story highlights Former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra faces up to 10 years in prison

She was impeached in 2014; trial has taken two years

Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) Thousands of police stood guard in the streets around Bangkok's Supreme Court Friday ahead of a long-awaited verdict in the trial of former Thai Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra.

Yingluck was ousted in 2014 by a coup following accusations of mismanagement of a billion-dollar rice subsidy program and of constitutional violations.

She faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty of criminal negligence in mismanaging the rice subsidy program.

Hundreds of supporters of former Thai PM #Yingluck gather outside barricaded court vicinity in wait of verdict on criminal negligence case pic.twitter.com/ikEv7ExZdV — Tan Hui Yee (@Tan_Hui_Yee) August 25, 2017

More than 3,000 officers were deployed to the streets outside the court, as around 1,000 protesters gathered to show their support, Metropolitan Police Bureau chief General Sanit Mahathavorn said.

Reporters outside the government complex which houses the Supreme Court said her supporters were ignoring police requests to stay in predetermined protest areas.

Yingluck supporters have largely ignored police attempts to coral them into protest pen. Instead large crowd on road opposite court pic.twitter.com/xJvDSi3PPg — Jerome Taylor (@JeromeTaylor) August 25, 2017

Read More