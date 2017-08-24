Trump to meet Malaysian leader amid regional tug of war with China

Story highlights Malaysian leader Najib will meet with Trump in the White House on September 12

China and the United States are fighting for influence over Southeast Asian nations

(CNN) A meeting between the leaders of Malaysia and the United States is the latest salvo in the ongoing battle for supremacy in Southeast Asia between Washington and Beijing, experts say.

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak will meet the US President Donald Trump on September 12 in the White House, Washington, according to a statement issued Wednesday by the US government.

Domestically, the visit is a huge political win for Najib, a controversial figure who has been hit by a corruption scandal, says James Chin, director at University of Tasmania's Asia Institute.

"This will be a major public relations coup because he's under pressure now domestically. The opposition has been saying for a number of years the US wouldn't meet with him ... so getting a meeting with Trump is a major public coup," he said.

But the visit could also be a chance for the two countries to improve relations at a time when China has been increasingly spreading its influence across Southeast Asia.