(CNN) Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- Police responded to an active shooter situation involving a "disgruntled employee" who shot and killed one person and held hostages inside a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina. The suspect has been critically wounded and several hostages were released, officials said.

-- Hurricane Harvey is brewing off the Texas coast with expected winds of at least 111 mph when it makes landfall Friday or Saturday. Harvey also may dump heavy rain on the New Orleans area

-- The White House held a press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders after three weeks of radio silence. Live play-by-play here

-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the Trump administration in a speech on Thursday morning, while Trump criticized him on Twitter saying "after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed! That should NEVER have happened!"