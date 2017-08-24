(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Police responded to an active shooter situation involving a "disgruntled employee" who shot and killed one person and held hostages inside a restaurant in Charleston, South Carolina. The suspect has been critically wounded and several hostages were released, officials said.
-- Hurricane Harvey is brewing off the Texas coast with expected winds of at least 111 mph when it makes landfall Friday or Saturday. Harvey also may dump heavy rain on the New Orleans area.
-- The White House held a press briefing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders after three weeks of radio silence. Live play-by-play here.
-- Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell praised the Trump administration in a speech on Thursday morning, while Trump criticized him on Twitter saying "after hearing Repeal & Replace for 7 years, he failed! That should NEVER have happened!"
-- White House director of rapid response Andrew Hemming departed the White House's communications team.
-- Two more charities canceled events at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. That makes 15 organizations that have backed out since the President's much-criticized comments about Charlottesville.
-- The Navy suspended its search for nine missing USS McCain sailors after a collision near Singapore.
-- "I will not be coming back," Mavis Wanczyk of Massachusetts told her boss after winning the $758.7 million grand prize in Wednesday's Powerball lottery.
-- Amy Schumer cleared up some controversy about her salary compared to fellow comedians Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle. "I believe women deserve equal pay. However I don't believe I deserve equal pay to Chris and Dave," she posted on Instagram.
-- Feeling blue? Google has a test for depression.
-- Good news for Whole Foods shoppers: Its new owner Amazon is lowering food prices on Monday.
-- Three days after the eclipse, Trump retweeted a meme about the celestial event. Spoiler: Obama is in it.