United Nations rights panel warns US over racist rhetoric

(CNN) United Nations human rights experts have called upon the US government and political leaders to "unequivocally and unconditionally" reject and condemn racist hate speech and crimes.

The panel said it was "alarmed" by recent displays of racist violence and, without mentioning US President Donald Trump by name, condemned the "failure at the highest political level" to "unequivocally reject and condemn" such activity.

"We are alarmed by the racist demonstrations, with overtly racist slogans, chants and salutes by white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the Ku Klux Klan, promoting white supremacy and inciting racial discrimination and hatred," committee chairwoman Anastasia Crickley said.

"We call on the US government to investigate thoroughly the phenomenon of racial discrimination targeting, in particular, people of African descent, ethnic or ethno-religious minorities, and migrants," she said.

CERD also urged the United States to ensure that the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are not used with the aim of destroying or denying the rights of others, and to guarantee that such rights are not abused in order to promote racist hate speech and crimes. The committee is made up of 18 independent experts from around the world who are elected by states who are party to the convention.

One person was killed and 19 were hurt in Charlottesville on August 12 when a speeding car slammed into a throng of counterprotesters to a "Unite the Right" rally. More than a dozen other injuries were reported in the violence surrounding the rally.

Since then, US President Donald Trump has come under fire from Republicans and Democrats alike over his response to the violence, in which by referring to "many sides" or "both sides" as being responsible, he equated neo-Nazis with their counterprotesters.

Meanwhile, a nationwide debate surrounding the issue of monuments that memorialize the Confederacy flared up after the violence in Charlottesville -- where white nationalists marched to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue -- and continues to simmer.