Ambassador to Sudan is fourth Russian diplomat to die since January

(CNN) Russian Ambassador to Sudan Migayas Shirinskiy died Wednesday in the capital Khartoum, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Shirinskiy, born in 1954, was appointed to the post in 2013.

The diplomat died while swimming in the pool of his residence, according to state broadcaster Russia 24.

Shirinskiy manifested symptoms of an acute heart attack, embassy staff told the state broadcaster.

Embassy spokesman Sergei Konyashin said the staff called an ambulance but doctors were not able to save the ambassador.