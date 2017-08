5 things for August 23: Trump, US Navy, execution stay, Afghanistan, eclipse injuries

(CNN) Ever wonder what the weather's like on Mars or Neptune? Now, you don't have to (and spoiler alert: it involves diamond rain ). Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. President Trump

But that wasn't all. The President defended his controversial remarks about the deadly violence in Charlottesville without mentioning his infamous "many sides" lines. Trump's base loved every bit of it, but the whole thing left James Clapper, ex-director of national intelligence, openly questioning Trump's fitness for office

Finally there was action outside the rally, too, as thousands of protesters showed up and mixed it up with Trump supporters and the police. Rocks and bottles were thrown; tear gas was used; a few people got arrested.

2. US Navy

3. Missouri execution

The planned execution of a Missouri inmate is on hold while new DNA evidence in the case is reviewed. Marcellus Williams was set to be executed for the stabbing death in 1998 of a former St. Louis newspaper reporter. But his attorneys say DNA evidence not available during his trial in 2001 proves his innocence. So, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens issued a stay of execution and ordered a new panel to look at the case. The state attorney general's office says the DNA evidence "does not come close" to proving Williams' innocence.

4. Afghanistan

5. Eclipse eye injuries

So, you looked at the eclipse , and now you're worried you've ruined your eyesight ? You're not alone. Google searches for "my eyes hurt" and "eyes hurt eclipse" spiked pretty much right after the event. Lots of folks posted to social media about headaches, nausea and sensitivity to light -- all possible signs of a problem, ophthalmologists told CNN. Other symptoms to watch out for: blurred vision, "wavy" vision, difficulty discriminating colors and seeing "spots" or "holes" in your vision. If that's the case, get an eye exam, ophthalmologists say.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

What's in a name?

ESPN is getting roasted online because it's booting a play-by-play announcer from an upcoming Virginia football game because his name is ... Robert Lee.

End of the Upside Down

Season 2 of "Stranger Things" doesn't start until October, but the end is already near for the popular Netflix show.

"Keeping the Faith"

Billy Joel says he tries to stay out of politics, but not during his latest show at Madison Square Garden, where he wore a Star of David

Major miracle

An earthquake leveled an Italian island and killed two people, but not all hope was lost -- a child was rescued after 15 hours trapped under rubble.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"Thank you @ChelseaClinton"

First lady Melania Trump, thanking the former first daughter for standing up for current first son Barron Trump against online bullying

Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

NUMBER OF THE DAY

$700 million

That's the jackpot for tonight's Powerball drawing -- the second-largest on record -- and there's still time to grab a ticket.

AND FINALLY ...

Check the technique