Charlottesville covers Robert E. Lee monument with large black fabric

Initially, city officials had struggled to find a supplier for such large swaths of material

Workers in Charlottesville, Virginia, placed a large black tarp Wednesday over a monument to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was the site of violent protests earlier this month.

Officials in Charlottesville, Virginia, have found black fabric big enough to shroud two controversial Confederate statues -- and the covers could be in place by week's end, the City Council clerk said.

Hunting down fabric swaths large enough to drape over the monuments of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson had proven tough, the clerk, Paige Rice, told CNN.

