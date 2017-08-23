Charlottesville has found fabric big enough to cover 2 Confederate statues

Story highlights The shrouds could be in place by week's end, the council clerk said

Initially, city officials had struggled to find a supplier for such large swaths of material

(CNN) Officials in Charlottesville, Virginia, have found black fabric big enough to shroud two controversial Confederate statues -- and the covers could be in place by week's end, the City Council clerk said.

Hunting down fabric swaths large enough to drape over the monuments of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson had proven tough, the clerk, Paige Rice, told CNN.

But by Wednesday morning, the shrouds were on their way, she said.

"The drapes have been ordered and may be in place by the end of the week, pending department resources to properly secure them at both statues," she told CNN.

At a heated meeting Monday, the Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to cover the two statues in black.

