Charlottesville wants to cover Confederate statues. But finding fabric large enough isn't easy, leaders say

Story highlights The city needs two enormous black shrouds to cover the monuments, officials say

"The only hold-up right now is finding the fabric," the council clerk said

(CNN) Officials in Charlottesville, Virginia, want to cover two controversial Confederate statues -- but they say finding pieces of black material large enough to do the job is proving difficult.

At a heated meeting this week, the Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted to cover the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson in black.

Such groups have been drawn to Charlottesville since the council voted in February to remove the Lee monument from its central downtown spot; that decision is being challenged in court.

But now, city leaders say, finding weatherproof fabric that's large enough to cover the statues isn't easy.

Read More