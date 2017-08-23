Story highlights "My actions were despicable," the Rev. William Aitcheson says in op-ed

Priest volunteers to step away temporarily from public ministry, diocese says

(CNN) A Catholic priest is temporarily stepping away from public ministry after writing in an op-ed that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan decades ago.

The Catholic Diocese of Arlington in Virginia said the Rev. William Aitcheson volunteered to take a leave and didn't elaborate on the length of time.

Images of violence in Charlottesville brought back memories of a dark time in his life, one he wishes he could forget but is unable to, Aitcheson wrote this week in The Arlington Catholic Herald in a piece titled "Moving from hate to love with God's grace."

"While 40 years have passed, I must say this: I'm sorry. To anyone who has been subjected to racism or bigotry, I am sorry. I have no excuse, but I hope you will forgive me," he wrote.

"My actions were despicable. When I think back on burning crosses, a threatening letter, and so on, I feel as though I am speaking of somebody else. It's hard to believe that was me."

