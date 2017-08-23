Story highlights The 5-year-old disappeared after Aramazd Andressian Sr. took him to Disneyland

Boy's mother to father: "You are a failure as a father. ... You are a failure as a human being"

(CNN) A California man who had pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 5-year-old son was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life.

Aramazd Andressian Sr. looked forward or down as people, including the boy's mother, stood at a lectern behind him and made emotional statements imploring the judge to give the maximum sentence.

Ana Estevez, who is Andressian's estranged wife, addressed him angrily, saying, "You are a failure as a father. You are a failure as a man. And you are a failure as a human being."

In her heart-wrenching victim impact statement, she said through sobs and sniffles, "Piqui was my greatest happiness and now he is my greatest sadness."

She told the court she wished it had been her who died "so my sweet baby could live."

