Story highlights Boris Becker given role by German Tennis Federation

Former world No.1 declares: "I love this country"

(CNN) Six-time grand slam champion Boris Becker has been appointed head of men's tennis in Germany, two months after he was declared bankrupt by a UK court.

Becker, 49, will remain in London and work on an honorary basis until the end of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, also assisting with Germany's Davis Cup team.

The role will be unpaid, with travel expenses covered by the Deutscher Tennisbund (DTB).

Becker's most recent coaching spell was with Novak Djokovic between 2013 and 2016, during which the Serb won six of his 12 grand slam titles.

"Tennis is a matter of the heart for me; it is what I can do best," Becker told reporters in Frankfurt Wednesday.

Read More