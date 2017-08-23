Story highlights Mayweather vs. McGregor fight takes place Saturday

(CNN) What to make of the hype surrounding the mega fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor?

They step into the ring at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena Saturday with question marks surrounding the legitimacy of the fight; one of boxing's all time greats against an amateur and a novice without a professional bout to his name.

One bookmaker is so sure of a Mayweather victory that it has already paid out to customers who had bet on the US boxer.

Despite the apparent mismatch and disparity in boxing talent, the fight continues to generate worldwide interest. So much so, some pay-per-view packages in the US are being sold for upwards of $100.

