Story highlights There are 10 days left of congressional recess

Mitch McConnell and the President are not expected to meet

(CNN) The White House is scheduling meetings between the President and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell during the first week back for Congress, a senior White House official told CNN on Wednesday, signaling that despite tense relations, the two are not expected to meet before Labor Day.

"There were conversations about having calls on several items, but I think we felt it would be better to do it in person," the official said of the next time the two are scheduled to speak.

The official said there are no calls set up right now but that with 10 more days left in the recess, "it's possible they'll talk."

The official said the White House legislative affairs team and McConnell's team have been in touch consistently, and this person echoed our prior reporting that Vice President Pence and McConnell have spoken recently.