Trump's Charlottesville defense omits two key words

Story highlights In defense of Charlottesville remarks, President leaves out the two words that caused a firestorm

Protests break out in Phoenix streets after Trump's speech.

(CNN) US President Donald Trump tried to rewrite history Tuesday, defending his comments over the clashes in Charlottesville while leaving out the very words that ignited anger in the first place.

Speaking in front of thousands of supporters in Phoenix, Arizona, Trump pulled out copies of three of his own speeches and rehashed what he'd said about white supremacists gathering around a statute of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the Virginia university town on Aug 13.

One person was killed and 19 were hurt in Charlottesville when a speeding car slammed into a throng of counterprotesters to a "Unite the Right" rally. More than a dozen other injuries were reported in the violence surrounding the rally.

After the Charlottesville violence, Trump said this:

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."

