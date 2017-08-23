These Trump supporters think Charlottesville was a false flag operation

(CNN) The whole Charlottesville protest was a purposeful provocation by the liberal left to hurt President Trump.

"I think a great portion of it is a conspiracy," said L.A. Key. "I think it was a setup." Asked by Camerota who organized this conspiracy, Key responded: "I think people who want to derail our President."

Later, Key added that protesters were "coming off the same bus with some wearing Black Lives Matter and some wearing the KKK shirts. They were brought in to cause a controversy. Right?"

Added Robert McCarthy, another Trump supporter: "The protesters, the antifa people had an ad on Craigslist recruiting people for $25 an hour to show up for the protest in Charlottesville. It's all over the place."

Read More