Story highlights Only 3% of voters in a new poll say Trump discouraged white supremacists

59% of voters -- and 91% of Democrats -- say he's encouraged them

"I got the white supremacists, the neo-Nazi. I got them all in there," Trump said

Washington (CNN) Yes, it's true President Donald Trump has now explicitly condemned white supremacy groups -- but virtually no one in the United States thinks his comments and behavior have actually discouraged any white supremacist groups.

A mere 3% of American voters in a new Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday say Trump's actions as president have discouraged white supremacists.

JUST WATCHED Trump calls for unity in Nevada speech (full) Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump calls for unity in Nevada speech (full) 23:11

"I said everything. I hit him with neo-Nazi. I hit them with everything. I got the white supremacists, the neo-Nazi. I got them all in there, let's say. KKK, we have KKK. I got them all," Trump said at a Phoenix rally Tuesday night , a reference to how he said he effectively called out hate groups by name.

Just more than a third of American voters (35%) say Trump hasn't had an impact on white supremacist groups, and six in 10 voters (59%) say he's encouraged them. A majority of that group says he's encouraged them deliberately rather than accidentally.

"I spoke out forcefully against hatred, bigotry and violence and strongly condemned the neo-Nazis, the white supremacists and the KKK," Trump continued Tuesday.

Read More