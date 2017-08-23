Story highlights Meghan McCain responds to message about her father

"May God help these people," she says

(CNN) Sen. John McCain's daughter shot back at a protester who was reportedly calling for her father's death.

Meghan McCain later responded to the tweet about her father, a US senator from Arizona.

"I wouldn't wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy," she said. "May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world."

I wouldn't wish seeing this about your own father on my worst enemy. May God help these people who inflict such cruelty in the world. https://t.co/2wV3yFI1Hn — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 23, 2017

During the fiery rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night, President Donald Trump also discussed his party's failed attempts to repeal and replace Obamacare.