Story highlights The Arizona mayor is a Democrat and not a fan of Trump

Trump slammed Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake in a tweet on Wednesday

Washington (CNN) Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton was not a fan of President Donald Trump's speech Tuesday in his city.

Stanton, a Democrat, told MSNBC on Wednesday Trump's speech was "unfortunate," and that "it wasn't the right time for a campaign rally here."

"It's very unfortunate what occurred last night with regard to the President's speech," he said. "The President failed to show real moral leadership after (the Charlottesville protests). His words tended to divide the country, not unite the country."

He continued: "Unfortunately, the President last night gave a speech that did continue to divide this country. He did nothing to unite this country."

GOP Arizona Treasurer Jeff DeWit, who's considering challenging GOP Sen. Jeff Flake for his seat, felt differently about Trump's visit.

Read More