Melania Trump thanks Chelsea Clinton for defending Barron

Story highlights Clinton came to the youngest Trump's defense after an article criticized the President's 11-year-old son's style and clothing

Melania Trump announced one of her "main focuses" as first lady would be to combat cyberbullying

Washington (CNN) First lady Melania Trump thanked former first daughter Chelsea Clinton on Tuesday night for defending Barron Trump against online bullying -- at the same time President Donald Trump was delivering a raucously divisive speech to supporters in Phoenix.

"Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying," the first lady tweeted.

Thank you @ChelseaClinton - so important to support all of our children in being themselves! #StopChildhoodBullying https://t.co/UCUpFc5ZjR — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 23, 2017

Clinton came to the youngest Trump's defense after an article in the conservative news publication The Daily Caller criticized the President's 11-year-old son's style and clothing.

"The youngest Trump doesn't have any responsibilities as the president's son, but the least he could do is dress the part when he steps out in public," entertainment reporter Ford Springer wrote in the story that published Monday.