(CNN) James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence, said Wednesday morning he questioned President Donald Trump's fitness for office.

"I really question his ability to be -- his fitness to be -- in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it," Clapper told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

Hours after Trump delivered a defiant speech in Phoenix, Arizona, Clapper said he found the President's rally "downright scary and disturbing."

Clapper denounced Trump's "behavior and divisiveness and complete intellectual, moral and ethical void."

"How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?"

