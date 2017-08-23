James Clapper: Concerned by 'Jekyll-Hyde' Trump pattern

Story highlights Clapper emphasized he was speaking as a private citizen

Clapper questions Trump's "fitness" to hold the presidency following Trump's divisive campaign rally in Arizona

Washington (CNN) Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper reiterated his concern about President Donald Trump's ability to effectively lead the country on Wednesday night.

"What caused concern is this ... Jekyll-Hyde business where he'll make a scripted teleprompter speech, which is good, and then turn around and negate it by sort of, unbridled, unleashed, unchaperoned Trump. And that to me -- that pattern -- is very disturbing," Clapper told Jim Sciutto in an interview on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

Clapper emphasized he was speaking as a private citizen and not as a member of the intelligence community.

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Clapper -- a CNN national security analyst -- had questioned Trump's "fitness" to hold the office of the President less than 24 hours earlier. That came during a "CNN Tonight" appearance early Wednesday, following Trump's divisive campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday night.

