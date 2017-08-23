In memoir excerpts, Clinton details what went wrong in 2016 campaign

Story highlights Her book is set to be released September 12

Washington (CNN) In her upcoming memoir, Hillary Clinton expresses regret and explains what she wishes she could go back and do differently during her failed 2016 campaign, according to excerpts released Wednesday morning.

The book -- which is titled "What Happened" and is rendered as a statement, not a question, on the cover -- is set to be released September 12. The excerpts were obtained by MSNBC's "Morning Joe," which aired the audio recording of Clinton reading the book herself.

"I don't have all the answers and this isn't a comprehensive account of the 2016 race," she said in one of the excerpts. "In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they'd find a long list."

In the book, the former secretary of state will describe what it was like to run against now-President Donald Trump as the first woman nominated by a major US political party.

