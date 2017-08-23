Story highlights Sources say President Donald Trump did not endorse Kelli Ward

Ward is a Republican primary challenger to Sen. Jeff Flake

Trump met with other possible Flake primary challengers on Tuesday

(CNN) President Donald Trump huddled privately with potential Republican primary challengers to Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake before taking the stage in Phoenix on Tuesday night.

The backstage meeting included former state GOP chairman Robert Graham and state treasurer Jeff DeWit -- two candidates Trump has urged to consider opposing Flake -- as well as Rep. Trent Franks and Graham's 13-year-old daughter.

Two sources familiar with the meeting told CNN it was focused on ousting Flake -- who Trump calls "the flake."

The sense among participants, the two sources said, was that Franks won't enter the Senate primary and DeWit, who is under consideration for posts within Trump's administration, is unlikely to do so -- so the focus is on Graham. Trump encouraged DeWit, Graham and Franks to meet again soon and decide on a plan, the sources said.

