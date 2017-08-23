Trump to speak in Nevada Wednesday

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has another speech out West on Wednesday, coming just hours after he held a campaign rally in Phoenix, this time with a scheduled stop in Reno, Nevada.

The White House said Trump will speak to the National Convention of the American Legion.

Amid Trump's divisive and bombastic speech Tuesday in which he attacked the media, the President also spoke to his support for veterans.

"We're reforming the VA to ensure out veterans have the care they so richly deserve -- including choice," Trump said.

"And we got legislation approved that everybody said was impossible, it's called VA accountability, if somebody treats our veterans badly, we can fire them."

