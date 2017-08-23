Trump-McConnell feud simmers as GOP watches in horror

But the constant drip of reporting about the stunningly strained ties between Trump and McConnell appear to have done little so far to compel the two powerful Republicans to swallow their pride and hug it out.

In a statement, McConnell said Wednesday afternoon that he and Trump were "committed to advancing our shared agenda together and anyone who suggests otherwise is clearly not part of the conversation," but said nothing to bat away now widely reported details of their tense relationship.

And in fact, the duo has no plans to meet until at least the first week of September when Congress returns from summer recess, a senior White House official told CNN. Perhaps in a nod at the now infamous profanity-laced phone call that Trump and McConnell had earlier this month about efforts to repeal Obamacare, that official noted: "There were conversations about having calls on several items, but I think we felt it would be better to do it in person."

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also released a statement Wednesday saying McConnell and Trump "remain united on many shared priorities, including middle class tax relief, strengthening the military, constructing a southern border wall, and other important issues." Sanders confirmed the plans for the two men to meet after recess concludes in early September.

All of this has Republicans in Washington worried about the party's agenda for the rest of the year -- and reeling from the dramatic worsening of the two men's relationship.

For the better part of this year, Trump and McConnell appeared to maintain a relatively cordial working alliance. Buoyed by the Republican Party's control of the House, the Senate and the White House, Trump kicked off his first term with a healthy dose of optimism that the GOP could quickly tackle its most urgent legislative priorities and score major political wins.

But the item at the top of that list -- repealing Obamacare -- proved much harder than Republican leaders, especially the President himself, could have expected. The painful months-long efforts to deliver on the party's promise to gut the Affordable Care Act ultimately ended in spectacular defeat , when three Republican senators defied McConnell and Trump last month by voting "no."

The failure did not sit well with Trump, who quickly took to Twitter to train his fire on McConnell. "Can you believe that Mitch McConnell, who has screamed Repeal & Replace for 7 years, couldn't get it done," Trump said in one of several tweets aimed at the Senate Majority Leader. "Mitch, get back to work," began another.

McConnell hasn't been quiet, either.

The brewing Trump-McConnell feud has plenty of congressional Republicans and their aides siding with the Senate Majority Leader.

One GOP senator on Wednesday simply called on the President to back off. Trump's attacks against members of his own party, widely panned comments about the recent violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Twitter tirades and threats to shut down the government are all causing major "distractions" for the party as it hopes to move forward with an ambitious fall agenda that includes big-ticket items like tax reform , said that senator, who declined to speak on the record to candidly discuss Trump.

"I think it has the effect of really bringing the members behind McConnell," the senator said. "This member-specific focus is not helpful."

A GOP Senate aide said bluntly that Trump's slams against Republican members of Congress only make the task of advancing the party's agenda more difficult.

"Not impossible, but much harder when you have a president who is working against us rather than with us," the aide said. "It's a shame. Every Republican wants this President to succeed, and are desperately trying to assist him, but he can't help but indulge his own self-destructive habits."

At a news conference Wednesday, House Speaker Paul Ryan was asked about Trump's criticism of the two GOP senators from Arizona and whether that was wise, since he would need their votes to pass tax reform and other legislation.

"I think the President feels that that's a strategy that works for him. I would just say that I think it's important that we all stay unified as Republicans to complete our agenda," Ryan said. "Those two gentlemen are people I respect, know, like and are friends with and we disagree on certain issues."