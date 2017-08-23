GOP Rep. to Trump: McCain, Flake are 'your team'

Story highlights Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma cautioned President Trump about criticizing fellow Republicans

Cole, appearing on CNN: "You are going to need every vote you've got in the United States Senate"

(CNN) In the wake of President Trump's fiery speech in Arizona Tuesday night, Rep. Tom Cole is offering him some advice.

"Don't make it personal. Remember, these are members of your team and you have a lot to get done this fall," the congressman told CNN Wednesday. "You are going to need every vote you've got in the United States Senate."

Cole, a Republican from Oklahoma's 4th congressional district, was reacting to Trump's criticism of two fellow Republicans, Senators John McCain and Jeff Flake.

In his speech Tuesday night Trump said he "will not mention any names," but complained repeatedly that Republicans were "one vote" short on passing their health care bill. McCain was one of three GOP senators to vote against a Republican bill to overhaul parts of Obamacare.

Then, in attacking Flake, who has been critical of the President, Trump said: "Nobody wants me to talk about him. Nobody knows who the hell he is. And now, we haven't mentioned any names, so now, everybody's happy."

Read More