He says previous presidents have displayed strong personalities while remaining stable leaders. Trump fails to do this

Michael D'Antonio is the author of the book "Never Enough: Donald Trump and the Pursuit of Success" (St. Martin's Press). The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Bill Clinton could be both Bubba on the front porch and the pastor who bound the nation's wounds after the Oklahoma City bombing. George W. Bush was able to gently declare Islam a religion of peace after the 9/11 terror attacks and, on the eve of war with Iraq, say: "We've got the force necessary to deal with the security situation."

Barack Obama was comfortable rousing partisans with jabs at the GOP at a convention and singing "Amazing Grace" in Charleston, South Carolina.

Think back to FDR and it's easy to recognize that modern presidents have often shown the world different sides depending on the moment, but always in the context of a steady personality.

Then there is Donald Trump, who also has shown two sides, most dramatically in the past 10 days. After giving a measured statement last week condemning hatred and violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, he struck a wildly different tone in an exchange with reporters the next day, drawing widespread condemnation by appearing to equate the far right protesters in that city with those rallying against bigotry.

Then this Monday, he swung back to his earlier tone when, in a speech on his new Afghanistan policy, he condemned hatred and division.