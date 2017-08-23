It's time to outlaw lunch shaming

Story highlights Tom Udall: In many schools, school officials are allowed to shame students whose parents haven't paid their lunch bill

The Anti-Lunch Shaming Act, which was introduced in the Senate and House of Representatives earlier this year, would put an end to the practice, he writes

Tom Udall is the senior US senator from New Mexico.

(CNN) It's a practice so cruel, you probably never imagined it would happen. Yet in nearly half of all US school districts, school officials are allowed to punish students -- even withhold lunch -- because a parent or guardian has fallen behind on paying their child's school meal bill. The practice, known as "lunch shaming," publicly singles out these kids by forcing them to wear wristbands, assigning them chores, and even making a display of taking away a meal from them after it has been served.

As kids across the country head back to school this month, we should ensure they are focused on the new friends, classes, and challenges that come with a new school year -- but one of those challenges should not be dealing with humiliation at lunchtime. And that's why I'm taking steps to stop lunch shaming across the country.

Instead of serving a practical purpose, lunch shaming is detrimental to students' wellbeing; it singles out students whose parents are unable to pay, stigmatizing the most vulnerable kids. Extra school chores take students away from schoolwork and classmates. And, worst of all, the practice can stand in the way of a child's only healthy meal of the day.

We can't expect our kids to succeed in the classroom under those circumstances -- not when they're hungry and face public embarrassment at the hands of school officials.

I am proud that my home state of New Mexico became the first in the country to outlaw this practice. New Mexico's Hunger-Free Students' Bill of Rights was drafted by a bipartisan coalition of state lawmakers and champions for our kids, including one state senator who was a victim of lunch shaming himself; while growing up in foster care, he often was forced to work for his school meal.

