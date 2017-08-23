Linton, try harder not to be #deplorable

Story highlights Jennifer Miller: Louise Linton's Instagram comment shows she is out of touch with the Americans she claims to sacrifice for

Jennifer Miller is the mother of three boys. She graduated from the University of Oregon in 1994 and earned an MBA in 2003. Miller has a full-time career as a health care product manager and volunteers with her sons' Boy Scout troop. The views expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) My friends and family will tell you that I have a big heart and am very caring, but that I'm also snarky and unafraid to call things like I see them. I did that to Louise Linton on Instagram the other day, referring to her post about her designer labels as "deplorable."

I stand by that sentiment. To see someone in her position -- married to a wealthy former Wall Street executive who is now secretary of the treasury and affects national economic policy -- hashtag her luxury purchases when so many Americans are suffering economically is, well, deplorable.

She chose to respond in a way that only clarified her privilege by extolling her wealth and position. In a follow-up post on Instagram, she said I was out of touch, which I find incredibly laughable. I don't think she has any idea what everyday Americans deal with, especially when it comes to economic struggles. Since her husband is secretary of the treasury, it behooves her to find out.

And while she has since apologized for her insensitive post, nothing she says now can negate the fact that her initial response to my frustration was to continue bragging about her wealth and to allege that her contributions to society have been more significant than mine.

Americans are hurting -- some even dying -- as they struggle with racism, poverty and health care costs. And yet the wealthy Linton defends her boasting and derides me, a hardworking, taxpaying American, in the process. Her husband serves in the executive branch of our government. At the very least, she owes the American people the appearance of compassion and, to use her own word, humanity.

