Airstrike in Yemen kills dozens at hotel

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) At least 51 people were killed Wednesday in an airstrike that hit a hotel on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen's capital, officials and local medics said.

Ali Al-Asimi, a senior security official in Sanaa, blamed a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia for the attack on the Arhab district. Most of the dead in the hotel were merchants, Al-Asimi said.

The Saudi-led coalition of Arab states launched its bombing campaign against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels, who toppled the internationally recognized leadership in Yemen, in 2015.

Saudi officials were not immediately available for comment.

In a briefing, Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres, said he was told the Office of High Commissioner for Human Rights was investigating the incident.

