Airstrike in Yemen kills dozens at hotel

Story highlights Dozens reported dead in airstrike near Sanaa

Saudi-led coaltion, Houthi rebels have been fighting for months

Sanaa, Yemen (CNN) An airstrike blamed on a Saudi-led coalition has killed at least 48 people at a hotel on the outskirts of the capital, officials in Yemen said Wednesday.

Ali Al-Asimi, a senior security official in Sanaa, said the coalition conducted the attack. Most of the dead at the hotel were merchants, he said.

Saudi officials were not immediately available for comment.

The strike was one of two dozen in the country, according to the Health Ministry. At least 26 people were reported injured.

A Yemeni man carries his belongings after an airstrike heavily damaged his neighborhood.

Saudi Arabia has been leading a coalition of Arab states against Iran-backed Houthi militants, who toppled the internationally recognized leadership in Yemen. As the coalition and rebel groups bombard one another, terror groups operate unhindered and civilians are caught in the crossfire.

