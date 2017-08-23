(CNN) Iran and Saudi Arabia are planning a diplomatic exchange in a move indicating a thaw in their icy relations, an Iranian official said in an interview with state media.

"Iranian and Saudi diplomats will travel and visit the embassy and consulates in one another's countries," Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on the Iranian Student News Agency. "Visas have been issued by both sides and we are awaiting the final steps."

Zarif said the exchange would probably happen sometime after the religious Hajj pilgrimage, which starts at the end of August and ends around September 4.

CNN has reached out to Saudi Arabia for comment, but has so far not received a response.

This exchange is a further sign of efforts at a rapprochement between two of the region's leading powers: Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shia Iran.