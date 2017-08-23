Wayne Rooney retires from international football

Story highlights Wayne Rooney retires from the England football team

Rooney is England's all-time leading goalscorer

He returned to boyhood club Everton before the start of the season

(CNN) Rejuvenated after his return to boyhood club Everton, Wayne Rooney has called time on his international career with England.

The 31-year-old Rooney, who scored his 200th Premier League goal on Monday in the 1-1 draw against Manchester City, has netted in both of Everton's league games in a promising start to the season for the Merseyside club.

"Leaving Manchester United was a tough call but I know I made the right decision in coming home to Everton," said Rooney, who scored 53 times in 119 games for England, in a statement on his website.

"Now I want to focus all my energies on helping them be successful."

Rooney began his career with Everton, before joining United in 2004. He made his return to Everton in the summer transfer window having becoming sidelined at Old Trafford.

